Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: Gatesman Auto Body Is Open & Operating Under Normal Business Hours

Thursday, April 9, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Gatesman's 1LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Gatesman Auto Body is remaining open during the “Stay-at-Home” order to help the community with their auto needs.

For mechanical or collision repairs, call Gatesman Auto Body – a family-owned, ASE-certified, and I-CAR Gold trained shop with old-fashioned values, such as honesty and integrity.

Gatesman's autobody

The shop is operating under their regular hours.

Call 814-226-9468 to make an appointment.

Gatesman Auto Body is located at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

For more information, visit their website here.


