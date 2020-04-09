 

SPONSORED: Kill Dandelions in Your Yard With This Product at J&J Feeds and Needs

Thursday, April 9, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Weed and Feed fullWant to get rid of the dandelions in your yard? The experts at J&J Feeds and Needs can help.

They are small now and are easily controlled by “Weed N’ Feed” which can be found at J&J Feeds and Needs in Shippenville, PA.

One bag of Weed N’ Feed covers up to 15,000 square feet which is equal to 1/3 of an acre.

If you have any questions, please contact J&J at 814-226-6066 for free advice!

The folks at J&J are sure to keep your yard looking nice!

J&J Feeds and Needs is located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pennsylvania 16254.

For more information, visit https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com/ or Facebook.com/JJFeedsAndNeeds.


