State Police Seizes More Than $11 Million in Illegal Drugs in the First Quarter of 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, April 8, that troopers confiscated $11,046,058 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2020.
From January 1 through March 31, state police seized more than 68 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $1.5 million. State police also removed more than 24 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.
|First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|68.17 lbs.
|$1,499,740
|Crack Cocaine
|3.15 lbs.
|$50,400
|Heroin
|6.49 lbs.
|$220,660
|Fentanyl
|17.69 lbs.
|$283,040
|LSD
|944 doses
|$18,880
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|51.59 pints
|$345,653
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|10.39 lbs.
|$51,950
|Marijuana Plants
|467 plants
|$77,055
|Processed Marijuana
|2,599.46 lbs.
|$7,798,380
|Methamphetamines
|16.25 lbs.
|$162,500
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|6.1 lbs.
|$20,130
|MDMA – Pills
|294 pills
|$4,410
|Other Narcotics
|2.03 lbs.
|$4,060
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|20,368 pills
|$509,200
|Total Value
|$11,046,058
State police also collected 719 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in first quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
