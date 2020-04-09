 

Featured Local Event

State Police Seizes More Than $11 Million in Illegal Drugs in the First Quarter of 2020

Thursday, April 9, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Drug bustHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, April 8, that troopers confiscated $11,046,058 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2020.

From January 1 through March 31, state police seized more than 68 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $1.5 million. State police also removed more than 24 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 68.17 lbs. $1,499,740
Crack Cocaine 3.15 lbs. $50,400
Heroin 6.49 lbs. $220,660
Fentanyl 17.69 lbs. $283,040
LSD 944 doses $18,880
Marijuana THC – Liquid 51.59 pints $345,653
Marijuana THC – Solid 10.39 lbs. $51,950
Marijuana Plants 467 plants $77,055
Processed Marijuana 2,599.46 lbs. $7,798,380
Methamphetamines 16.25 lbs. $162,500
MDMA – Ecstasy 6.1 lbs. $20,130
MDMA – Pills 294 pills $4,410
Other Narcotics 2.03 lbs. $4,060
Other Narcotics (Pills) 20,368 pills $509,200
Total Value $11,046,058

State police also collected 719 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in first quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

