State Police Seizes More Than $11 Million in Illegal Drugs in the First Quarter of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, April 8, that troopers confiscated $11,046,058 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2020.

From January 1 through March 31, state police seized more than 68 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $1.5 million. State police also removed more than 24 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 68.17 lbs. $1,499,740 Crack Cocaine 3.15 lbs. $50,400 Heroin 6.49 lbs. $220,660 Fentanyl 17.69 lbs. $283,040 LSD 944 doses $18,880 Marijuana THC – Liquid 51.59 pints $345,653 Marijuana THC – Solid 10.39 lbs. $51,950 Marijuana Plants 467 plants $77,055 Processed Marijuana 2,599.46 lbs. $7,798,380 Methamphetamines 16.25 lbs. $162,500 MDMA – Ecstasy 6.1 lbs. $20,130 MDMA – Pills 294 pills $4,410 Other Narcotics 2.03 lbs. $4,060 Other Narcotics (Pills) 20,368 pills $509,200 Total Value $11,046,058

State police also collected 719 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in first quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

