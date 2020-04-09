Thaddeus Scott Miles, age 82, went to live with the Lord on April 9, 2020.

Thad was born on March 29, 1938 in Warren, OH to D.F. and Catherine (Hetrick) Miles.

He was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and was the prom king of his class.

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Nancy (Kahle) Miles on April 5, 1959, who preceded him in death.

Thad was a member of the Army Reserves and did his training in Texas. He was the owner of Miles and Son Lumber Company, a three generation business, which constructed and remodeled homes in the area. He served as a member of the Clarion Limestone School Board. Thad was a member of the Clarion First Baptist Church and served as a church trustee.

He was a quiet, compassionate and loving husband, father and son who took care of his wife and parents until they passed.

Thad is survived by his brother, Jack and wife Janice Miles of Indiana, PA and his children, Jeffrey and wife Paula Miles of Gibsonia, Jody and wife Debbie Miles of Limestone, and Amy and the late Randy Sabousky of Shippenville, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sarah and husband John Tell, Phillip, Joshua and Abigail Miles.

Due to the current corona virus pandemic, a private family visitation will be held at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday.

A private funeral service will follow at Salem Cemetery in Frogtown with Rev. Jason Hunter officiating.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Clarion, 649 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

