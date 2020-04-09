Three People Involved in Theft of Guns in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police say three people are facing charges related to the theft of several guns from a residence in Franklin.

A known victim contacted Sugarcreek Borough Police around 8:20 a.m. on Monday, April 6, to report several guns were stolen from his residence.

Police say the victim reported his daughter hired Judith Garich to clean out his residence to prepare it to be sold. The victim reported Garich had four of the guns in her possession, which she returned to his daughter, but when asked about the other four guns that were still missing, Garich stated she didn’t have them and related she had hired two other people to help her clean out the residence. She allegedly said if they reported the guns missing, she would tell the police who she had with her.

Police then interviewed Garich, who allegedly stated she hired Richard Perrine III, and he had brought his wife, Jessica Perrine. She reported that after they were done cleaning, the couple had dropped her off at home. She told police she then told her husband about the guns, and they “thought they had better go get them and anything of value to secure it because the doors didn’t lock.”

Garich allegedly reported she and her husband had taken some tools, swords, and four guns out of the house “for safekeeping,” and said she had turned them over to the victim’s daughter.

Police then spoke to Richard and Jessica Perrine. Richard Perrine allegedly stated they were hired by Garich to help her clean out the trailer, and only helped her one day for about an hour. He reported Garich “has the guns” and said she told him he could have some of them when they were done cleaning. He also reported he did have a blue suit and an Army uniform from the residence that Garich allegedly told him he could keep. Jessica Perrine also allegedly reported taking cleaning supplies when they left.

They were both then interviewed again on April 7. According to police, Richard Perrine then admitted that the three of them, he, his wife, and Garich, took the guns, and when they took Garich home, she took out the guns she wanted, and then he and his wife went home, and he put the remaining guns in his garage. He allegedly told police, “I didn’t want to say anything because I have a PFA against me and I didn’t want to get in trouble.”

Police say Perrine could hear his wife “being loud” in the next room and then asked if police would tell her “he just gave it up” so that she didn’t “dig herself in deeper.”

Following the interview, police accompanied the couple to their residence, where Richard Perrine showed the officers the remaining four missing guns concealed in the garage under a pile of old clothing.

Court documents indicate Richard Perrine and Jessica Perrine were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 11:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., respectively, on Wednesday, April 8, on related theft charges.

Charges were also filed against Judith Ann Garich through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on April 8.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.