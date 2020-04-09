William B. Cochran, 81, of Franklin, passed away at 7:30 A.M. on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born in Brookville on August 9, 1938 he was a son of the late William Bruce Cochran Sr. and Julia Haugh Cochran.

Bill was a graduate of Oil City High School and worked many years at Oil Well Manufacturing in maintenance and machinery.

He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bill enjoyed keeping his yard in impeccable condition. He loved to helped others and spend time with his family.

Bill was first married to Willadean Long Cochran who preceded him in death in 1985.

He then married the former Lura Shingledecker on August 22, 1987 and she survives.

Also surviving are three children; Bruce Cochran of Lititz, Lori Wolbert (Terry) of Kent, VA and Tim Cochran (Susan) of Franklin; three step-children, Randy Peterson (Mary) of Titusville, Bobbie Lu Gunderman (Mark) of Arkansas and Lisa Rowe (Mike) of Gardeners, PA; 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Additionally surviving are three siblings; Marilyn Shepard, Donna Hart and Gary Cochran (Carla); six sister- in-laws; Judy Cochran, Martha Schaeffer (Allen), Cheryl Finnecy, Darlene Knight (Gary) Virginia, and Norma; two brother-in-laws, Roy Shingledecker (Cookie), William Long (Carol) and an aunt, Bernice Alexander.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn O’Brien; a brother, James Cochran; three brother-in-law’s Carl Shepard, Joseph O’Brien and Howard Hart; and two nephews, Patrick O’Brien and Michael Cochran.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jay Stevens and all the nurses and staff at Sugar Creek Station who showed so much love and support to Bill and his family.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all services will be private for immediate family only.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.