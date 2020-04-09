Woman Accused of Shoving, Striking Man During Altercation in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a physical altercation occurred in Washington Township on Wednesday night.

Around 9:09 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on Wendy Ridge Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 48-year-old Kristi Lynn Masemer, of Gettysburg, allegedly shoved a known 24-year-old Tionesta man and struck him multiple times during an altercation.

