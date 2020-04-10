THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
CBF Contracting Installs Sneeze Guards in Aldi Stores to Protect Against COVID-19
CLARION CO., Pa., (EYT) – Aldi shoppers may have an extra piece of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to CBF Contracting, Inc. of Sligo.(Photos provided by CBF Contracting.)
The company installed clear plastic sneeze guards at the check-out counters to put a barrier between cashiers and customers.
According to the Aldi website, this is to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees. At the Clarion Aldi, shopping carts are being wiped down by an employee before being handed to customers.
Signs in the store also encourage social distancing.
CBF Contracting does commercial work in the area, including constructing the Clarion Aldi store. They were the logical choice to install the sneeze guards as well.
“Aldi hired us to go to about 70 stores in western Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Ohio,” CBF President Ryan Flick told exploreClarion.com.
The guards are attached to the customer’s side of the register, are about an eighth-of-an-inch thick, and extend about six feet high. They’re positioned by where the clerk stands. A small cut-out section allows customers access to the credit and debit card machine.
Flick says the reaction from customers, and Aldi staff alike, has been positive.
“There hasn’t been any resistance at all,” he said. “Everybody seems happy to see them put in place.”
Aldi provided the specifications for the sneeze guards. They are expected to be temporary and are not on all of the check-out lanes.
CBF has had a relationship with Aldi stores for about 15 years, according to Flick. He estimates CBF has built as many as twenty buildings for Aldi.
They have also done renovation and remodel work for Aldi stores being located in existing buildings.
CBF has been doing commercial construction in the area since 1984. Some of the other buildings they’ve constructed in Clarion include Burger King, the Clarion Hospital Annex building, and Eat’n Park. They also built the Sharp Shopper in Knox and will be working on an Eat’n Park in Butler. The Methodist Church in Knox was also their project.
“We do have most jobs shut down right now,” Flick said. “We’re only doing essential things. We want to do our part in not spreading the virus.”
Flick says employees who may have concerns working during the pandemic are permitted to stay home.
Those who are working on projects such as the Aldi sneeze guards wear dust masks and gloves. Workers also have disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.
In all, the project took about two weeks.
