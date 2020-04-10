A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then a chance of rain showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

