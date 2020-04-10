 

BREAKING NEWS: Two New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Clarion County, State Total Approaches 20,000

Friday, April 10, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Friday, April 10, 2020, 1,751 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, including two new cases in Clarion County, bringing the statewide total to 19,979. The death toll has reached 416.

(PHOTO: Pedestrians in protective face mask walk past a closed business in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Rourke.)


Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 20 2 22
Butler 113 10 123 3
Clarion 8 2 10
Clearfield 7 1 8
Crawford 13 0 13
Elk 2 0 2
Forest 5 0 5
Indiana 21 5 26
Jefferson 1 0 1
McKean 1 0 1
Mercer 30 6 36
Venango 5 0 5
Warren 1 0 1

 

County Case Counts to Date

County                   Number of Cases     Deaths    
Adams 43 1
Allegheny 788 18
Armstrong 22
Beaver 139 13
Bedford 3
Berks 720 12
Blair 9
Bradford 16
Bucks 958 26
Butler 123 3
Cambria 11 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 93 3
Centre 61
Chester 485 9
Clarion 10
Clearfield 8
Clinton 6
Columbia 81 2
Crawford 13
Cumberland 96 2
Dauphin 199 2
Delaware 1,377 30
Elk 2
Erie 36
Fayette 49 1
Forest 5
Franklin 57
Fulton 1
Greene 21
Huntingdon 8
Indiana 26
Jefferson 1
Juniata 30
Lackawanna 346 18
Lancaster 648 21
Lawrence 45 3
Lebanon 218 1
Lehigh 1,562 16
Luzerne 1,325 15
Lycoming 18
McKean 1
Mercer 36
Mifflin 11
Monroe 752 19
Montgomery 1,889 50
Montour 29
Northampton 994 21
Northumberland 29
Perry 16 1
Philadelphia 5,521 110
Pike 190 6
Potter 3
Schuylkill 164 1
Snyder 12 1
Somerset 10
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 22 2
Tioga 11
Union 12
Venango 5
Warren 1
Washington 66
Wayne 53
Westmoreland 202 5
Wyoming 6
York 283 3


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 7%
25-49 41%
50-64 29%
65+ 21%


* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 29%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 19,979 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 93,040 patients who have tested negative, and 416 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


