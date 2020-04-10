BREAKING NEWS: Two New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Clarion County, State Total Approaches 20,000

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 43 1 Allegheny 788 18 Armstrong 22 Beaver 139 13 Bedford 3 Berks 720 12 Blair 9 Bradford 16 Bucks 958 26 Butler 123 3 Cambria 11 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 93 3 Centre 61 Chester 485 9 Clarion 10 Clearfield 8 Clinton 6 Columbia 81 2 Crawford 13 Cumberland 96 2 Dauphin 199 2 Delaware 1,377 30 Elk 2 Erie 36 Fayette 49 1 Forest 5 Franklin 57 Fulton 1 Greene 21 Huntingdon 8 Indiana 26 Jefferson 1 Juniata 30 Lackawanna 346 18 Lancaster 648 21 Lawrence 45 3 Lebanon 218 1 Lehigh 1,562 16 Luzerne 1,325 15 Lycoming 18 McKean 1 Mercer 36 Mifflin 11 Monroe 752 19 Montgomery 1,889 50 Montour 29 Northampton 994 21 Northumberland 29 Perry 16 1 Philadelphia 5,521 110 Pike 190 6 Potter 3 Schuylkill 164 1 Snyder 12 1 Somerset 10 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 22 2 Tioga 11 Union 12 Venango 5 Warren 1 Washington 66 Wayne 53 Westmoreland 202 5 Wyoming 6 York 283 3





Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 7% 25-49 41% 50-64 29%



* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

0-4 < 1% 5-12 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Statewide, there are 19,979 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 93,040 patients who have tested negative, and 416 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

