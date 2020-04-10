Clarion County: Prisoners Will Not Be Released Early Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Prison population continues to decrease, but no early releases were granted as a result of the coronavirus.

Members of the Clarion County prison board gathered together through Zoom to hold their April meeting.

Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger said no prisoners have exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus.

As of April 7, the Clarion County Prison had 14 female prisoners, 54 males, and two temporary transfers for a total of 72 inmates. During March there were 37 commitments and 48 total releases for an average daily population of 82.38.

“Today we’re sitting around 68 inmates. So the population is slowly going down which is good timing, you know with the COVID-19 and everything going on, but we’re not seeing a lot of new arrests or anything like that.”

District Attorney Welsh asked what the general feeling is among the inmates.

“Well, what I’ve been trying to do is I go around at least weekly, if not more frequently, and talk to the whole blocks,” said Hornberger. “We have six different blocks here. I talked to each block as a group. Let them know what’s going on in the outside world.

“They do have TVs in there and one TV in each block with the exception of one block because that block smashed their TV, and they don’t have anything. So we’re trying to keep them all updated.”

“The general consensus is mostly a major worry about one thing and one thing only–when and how can I get out of jail, you know, and that’s the big thing. They just think it’s a free ticket to get out of jail. The five blocks that have TVs in their block and they’ve been seeing where some of the bigger counties like Allegheny, Philadelphia, and Berks have been releasing a lot of inmates. So, you know, that’s their biggest concern right now. When can I get out of jail?”

Judge Sara Seidle-Patton said she and the district attorney and warden had a phone conference call on Monday morning following a Supreme Court ruling.

“We assessed the situation of our population that has decreased, and in talking with the warden, he’s doing an excellent job keeping things under control there and new arrests are low, so we haven’t been putting in a lot of new people. At this point in time, we came to the consensus that there’s no reason to take any extreme measures and shorten sentences and give anyone an early release.”

DA Welsh hoped to reduce its plea and sentence court list.

“My office has gone through cases and looked if we have any individuals who were scheduled to be sentenced and appeared that they would be sentenced to have some sort of, you know, a relatively short period of jail time,” said Welsh.

“For example, a mandatory minimum for a DUI could be two or three days. We’ve asked the court to sentence those cases because we thought there could be a risk of having someone coming off the street for three days and want to delay their sentencing for a month. These are people who are going to receive the sentence, but it’s not going to be right now. It’ll be whenever we’re able to start doing that. So that’s another consideration.”

“I’ve asked for those cases to be continued and at least to this point, I know the court has agreed to continue those cases. So we’re trying to not only look at the job that’s going on in the jail, but we don’t want to be increasing the number of people in the jail unless it is like the judge or the warden mentioned — more serious offenses.”

“If it’s an offense involving a victim or there’s a danger to society then we’re still looking at those people being incarcerated.”

Hornberger added that there is no longer any face-to-face visitation, but phone calls are allowed. “Our GTL vendor is giving an additional one to five-minute phone call free every week so that they can talk to their family members. Even those people that don’t have money can call out. We’re offering them a free phone call.”

Monthly figures show 183 inmate visits to the full-time counselor, nine inmates under suicide watch, 35 inmates had psychiatric doctor visits, there were 14 psychiatric chart reviews, and there were six preliminary intake interviews.

Hornberger said the suicide awareness training was held for staff and was very well attended. The $4356.38 training was paid through pass-through funds.

