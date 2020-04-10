Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Neapolitan Baked Alaskas

This is an ideal Easter dessert for a family of four!

Mini Neapolitan Baked Alaskas

Ingredients

4 foil muffin liners

4 chocolate wafers

1 cup reduced-fat strawberry ice cream

3 egg whites

6 tablespoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~Flatten muffin liners; place on a baking sheet. Place a wafer on each. Scoop 1/4 cup of ice cream onto each wafer; freeze.

~Meanwhile, in a small heavy saucepan, combine the egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar; beat on low speed with a portable mixer for one minute. Continue beating over low heat until mixture reaches 160°, about 12 minutes. Remove from the heat; add vanilla. Beat until stiff peaks form and sugar is dissolved, about four minutes.

~Remove baking sheet from freezer; immediately spread meringue over ice cream, sealing to edges of wafers. Broil four to six inches from the heat for one to two minutes (or until meringues are lightly browned). Serve immediately.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.