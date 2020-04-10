Clarion Hospital Reports Three Additional Positive Coronavirus Tests, One Patient Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported a total of twelve positive Coronavirus tests, with one confirmed Coronavirus patient currently being treated as an inpatient.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Friday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/09/20: 379

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 314

Positives: 12

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/09/20: 1,781

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,379

Positives: 144

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/10/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 17 patients. 6 suspected. 11 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 4/9/2020.

Other

· Patients should avoid the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary. Many physicians, especially PCPs, have appointments available via telehealth. Most patient needs can be handled remotely, keeping patients at home. If you do not have a primary care physician, please contact the Clarion Hospital Physician Referral Hotline at 814-226-1DOC for assistance.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

