District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame Profile: Mark Havers, Bradford

HYDE, Pa. (D9Sports) – On Feb. 22, the District 9 Chapter of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association inducted four into its 20th Hall of Fame class, including Bradford’s Mark Havers.

A 2011 graduate of Bradford Area High School, Havers finished his high school career with a 130-10 record. The Owls’ grappler was a four-time District 9 and North West Regional champion. At the district tournament, he earned recognition as the event’s Outstanding Wrestler on three occasions. Havers made the trip to Hershey each year of his career, finishing as the runner-up during his sophomore (2009) and senior (2011) years. In 2008 Havers was the cadet Greco-Roman National Champion at 152 pounds. He is currently an assistant coach at his alma mater.

Havers was presented for induction by his father, Mark Havers, Sr.

“It’s an honor to be inducted into Hall of Fame because it recognizes the long hours and many sacrifices I’ve put toward my goals,” Havers said. “It’s also a huge honor to be among so many other wonderful wrestlers and people.”

Noting that wrestling is his life, Havers embraces his role as a coach and hopes to mentor others.

“When I finished (wrestling) I wanted to coach and prepare these kids for not only a six-minute match but for life,” Havers said. “I want them to leave my wrestling room better people and glad to have had me as their coach.”

