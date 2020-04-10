Kristy Lynn Young, 32, of Cranberry, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She was born in Franklin on December 6, 1987, a daughter of Ronald E. and Karan M. (Wentling) Young.

She was a 2007 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Kristy was full of love and life. She enjoyed music and attending concerts. She loved artistic tattoos, spending time with her family, friends, and her nephew, Benji.

Kristy was currently employed as a supervisor at Sheetz on Route 8; and previously worked at Aldi Grocery Store in Cranberry.

She is survived by her parents, Ron and Karan Young of Cranberry; three sisters: Karrie Young of Franklin and her son, Benji Sabatini (and his dad, Benjamin Sabatini); Lindsey Fenstermaker of Venus and her children Emma and Lexi; and Jessica Beaubrun of Houston, Texas, and her children Karaya, Makeya, Raylee, and Tayden. Also surviving is her half-sister, Leah Arlington and her family of Seneca; a special friend, Jennifer Daugherty of Cranberry; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her sister, Katie M. Young.

A private viewing will be held for the immediate family. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To assist the family with funeral expenses, memorial contributions may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346; or to a charity of one’s choice.

Because of the current health crisis, viewing is private.

People are encouraged to express their condolences to the family online, by visiting www.hilebest.com.

