THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Clarion Forest VNA Employee Spotlight – Bill Zona: ‘We Do What Is Right for the Patient’
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Bill Zona applied for a position at Clarion Forest VNA because other physical therapists told him it was a wonderful organization.
Bill told exploreClarion.com that when he was hired 12 years ago, Clarion Forest VNA told him to “do what is right for the patient.”
He explained that he really respects the organization for that policy.
“So many places are worried about the money; but, this organization worries about the people it serves.”
Getting to know the people in the community is one of the many things that Bill enjoys about being a physical therapist for Clarion Forest VNA.
“I have met so many wonderful people, and families.”
Another reason he enjoys working for the health care organization is their professionalism.
“The other staff here are so professional, and I can call on any of them for an opinion or advice. They are great. This is such a strong professional organization; we are like family. I have great supervisors that care and help me put patients first.”
Most of the time, the employees at Clarion Forest VNA are seeing people in a rough part of their lives – be it a recent surgery or post hospitalization.
“Patients usually welcome the care we provide, and over the course of treatment, I like to think we develop a bond, and they realize, we are there to help them meet their goals.”
Bill said that the smile that he gets and the goodbye on the last visit after the patients have met their goals and are able to return to their normal lives is an experience that stays in his mind and makes him glad that he took the position.
“Sometimes the road getting there is bumpy, but the smiles when they have overcome their obstacles always makes my day.”
To learn more about Clarion Forest VNA, visit their website here: cfvna.org.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.