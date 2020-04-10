Knox Men Busted Following Meth for Fishing Pole Trade

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Knox men are facing drug charges after police reportedly discovered a trade of crystal methamphetamine for a fishing pole.

Court documents indicate CNET filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Michael Lee Barrett, and 63-year-old Robert L. Hartzell Jr..

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:19 p.m. on March 22, CNET Chief Detective William Peck received a call from Clarion County Adult Probation advising that Trooper Allison, of the Clarion-based State Police, had a vehicle stopped on Buckhorn Road with a probation client, Michael Barrett inside the vehicle. It was believed that Barrett had been at the residence of another probation client – Robert Hartzell. A probation officer requested Detective Peck to assist with a home check at Hartzell’s residence.

The complaint states a short time later Detective Peck received information that Barrett was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

At the residence, officers found small baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine in plain view. A search of the residence then found and seized additional contraband, including two glass methamphetamine pipes, two digital scales, four needles, and Hartzell’s cell phone, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Hartzell stated he traded Barrett an old fishing pole for two baggies of methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, text messages between Hartzell and Barrett from prior to the traffic stop were observed on Hartzell’s, indicating a “trade” consistent with Hartzell’s statement regarding methamphetamine for a fishing pole.

The complaint notes Trooper Allison observed a fishing pole in the vehicle with Barrett at the time of the traffic stop. Barrett was also found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine that was packaged in the same small plastic zip baggies as the methamphetamine seized at Hartzell’s residence.

Barrett was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, with Judge Heeter presiding.

Hartzell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, on the following charges:

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, with Judge Heeter presiding.

