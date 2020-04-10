Newbie Man Accused of Repeatedly Punching Victim in Face, Knocking Out His Front Tooth Due in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing a hearing next week on charges regarding an incident in which he allegedly punched a victim in the face multiple times, knocking out his front tooth.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Aaron Reece Wilson is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:45 on Tuesday, April 14, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in September in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:43 p.m. on September 7, 2019, a known victim went to the Clarion-based State Police to report an assault.

According to the complaint, the victim reported to Trooper Gray, of PSP Clarion, that while out riding a “poker run,” he and Aaron Reece Wilson engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation when Wilson allegedly struck him in the face three times.

The victim’s front tooth was knocked out during the altercation, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on December 30, 2019.

