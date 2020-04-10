PSP Focusing on Education Over Enforcement with Stay at Home Order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Education over enforcement — That is the current motto of the Pennsylvania State police when it comes to enforcing Pennsylvania’s stay at home order.

“We are taking it by circumstance on a case-by-case basis,” PSP Public Information Officer Trooper Brent Miller told exploreClarion.com.

“We are looking to educate the public rather than enforcement.”

Miller said as of Tuesday, April 7, only three people in the Commonwealth of roughly 12.8 million people have been issued a citation for violating the stay at home order.

All three citations started with a stop for another violation like the much-publicized case of 19-year old York resident Anita Shaffer. Anita was pulled over for having a faulty taillight, although she and her father say the taillight was working properly when she got home.

“We want the public to know that the Pennsylvania State Police are not stopping vehicles because of the stay at home order,” Miller said. “Any traffic stop made has been made because of probable cause of a traffic violation in that regard. Think of it like the seat belt law.”

Pennsylvania’s seat belt law is a secondary violation that a person can only be cited for when pulled over for another violation.

Miller said the state police understand that times are tough and people still need to travel.

“We understand people have to travel to get necessities like groceries and medicine and to check on elders,” Miller said.

Miller said COVID-19 isn’t something the PSP can enforce its way out of.

“It isn’t something that if we cite so many people it will go away,” Miller said. “COVID-19 is a global pandemic that affects everyone, and everyone has to do their part. We are looking out for the safety of everyone. That is why we have a stay at home order, to protect yourself and any individual you come in contact with. This isn’t just happening here but throughout the country.”

Miller wanted to remind people to read Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s stay at home order to see what activities are permissible and what activities are not.

“That order has things about exercising, hiking and walking in it,” Miller said. “If you are going fishing, too, those are approved activities. We wouldn’t recommend travel across the state to take a hike. Do that in your municipality or where you live.”

Miller said before anyone leaves their home, they should stop and think a moment.

“Before you do anything, whether it is going out exercising or to the grocery store, really think how it will affect you and the people you come in contact with,” Miller said.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.