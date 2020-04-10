Ronald E. Comfort, 77, of Charlottesville, Va., died on April 5, 2020 at home with his wife by his side.

He was born on September 19, 1942 in Franklin, Pa., the only child of Gladys Hoovler and Harold Comfort, who preceded him in death.

Ron grew up in Franklin, attended Allegheny College and taught high school in Erie, Pa., before going to the University of Florida for his doctorate. In 1971, he was hired by the University of Virginia where he spent his career as a professor, a department chair and an associate dean at the Curry School of Education.

Ron’s spiritual and religious life was inspired by his grandmother, Grace Hoovler. He was widely read in the history of the Early Christian Church and served as a lay preacher for several rural United Methodist Churches in the area.

Reading was his passion, and many can attest to rarely seeing him without a book in hand. Ron also took great joy in his visits to his small, idyllic hometown and his cottage on the Allegheny River. After his heart transplant in 1994, his horizons expanded to include many trips abroad.

Ron is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Heather, of Staunton, Va.; his son, Jason, daughter-in-law, Carrie and granddaughter, Charlotte of Charlottesville, Va.; his brother-in-law, Bill Horbaly and sister-in-law, Denise of Earlysville, Va.; his niece, Haley, of Knoxville, Tenn.; nephew, Andrew, of Henrico, Va.; and numerous cousins whom he treasured as his sisters and brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider becoming an organ donor.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center, (to the order of) Transplant Patient Assistance Fund, UVA Health System c/o Transplant Administrator, P.O. Box 800265, Charlottesville, VA 22908 or First United Methodist Church, 101 E. Jefferson St., Charlottesville, VA 22902-5103.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

