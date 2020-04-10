THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Telehealth Services Allows for Primary Health Network to Rapidly Respond to Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic
CLARION, Pa. – As the fight against COVID-19 continues to evolve, organizations such as Primary Health Network have had to make a significant operational shift in the way care is delivered.
The Community Health Center announced on March 30th the expansion of their Telehealth Services Network wide. Through this tech-enabled service, Primary Health Network was able to quickly continue addressing patient needs, while minimizing the potential risk of virus exposure to staff and vulnerable patients as well as augmenting care for more patients. Telehealth includes services such as Telemedicine, Telepsychiatry, and TeleTherapy and mirrors the same clinical services provided during a face-to-face visit. Care is delivered under the supervision of on-site staff, either through video conferencing or by phone. Services are offered to both new and established patients.
In addition to the expansion to telemedicine services, Primary Health Network has also introduced this service to their Clarion Community Health Center’s Express Care. Although walk-ins are still being accepted, patients are being instructed to first call the office, and staff can safely provide or address many of their medical needs by way of our telemedicine services. Some of those conditions being treated by way of a virtual visit include sinus infections, stomach flu, strep throat, UTI, gout, bug bites, seasonal allergies, etc…
Dr. George Garrow, Primary Health Network Chief Medical Officer, stated, “Our role as a Community Health Center has never been more vital. We are committed to addressing the physical and mental health and well-being of our patients and our communities in order to keep people as healthy as possible during this pandemic, and telehealth has afforded us the ability to do just that.”
Nicholas Baron, Director of Operations, Quality Control, added, “It’s an extension of what we can offer to patients as a convenience but also a public health safety measure. Staying at home reduces the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus for everyone, including patients and caregivers. Because PHN has switched most visits to telehealth, the offices have far less people coming in, allowing better observation of social distancing practices for patients that need to be seen in the office.”
The expansion of Telehealth services has recently made national attention due to the unprecedented steps to expand Americans’ access to telehealth services during the COVID-19 outbreak. By opening reimbursement and regulatory locks for telehealth, healthcare providers are now able monetize their investment in technologies – a belief and service structure many feel will carry on post COVID-19 for future success.
Primary Health Network serves close to 100,000 patients across 17 counties and stands ready to continue to meet the healthcare needs of the community. Being a Community Health Center, Primary Health Network accepts all patients regardless of insurance status or even the ability to pay. We participate in most managed care plans, process most insurances, and offer a Sliding Fee Scale to eligible patients for discounted services.
For more information on Primary Health Network’s Telehealth services, please visit primary-health.net or call our Clarion Health Center at 814-223-9900.
