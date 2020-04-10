Three Clarion U. Wrestlers Earn All-MAC Academic Honors

CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference announced its 2020 Academic All-MAC Wrestling team Wednesday as 49 students were named to the team. Three Golden Eagle wrestlers earned a spot on the team, with Greg Bulsak, Cam Butler and Luke Funck finding their way onto the prestigious list.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the regular season varsity meets. First-year students and junior college transfers in their first year of residence are not eligible for the award. Outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments for the current season are only considered.

Bulsak (3.82 – Nutrition & Fitness) won the MAC championship at 197 pounds in his first year in the league, and would have entered the NCAA Tournament as a 10-seed. The redshirt junior finished the year with a 27-5 record, including a 14-2 mark in dual matches and a 10-1 record in MAC duals. He won three matches at the MAC Championships in March to reach the finals, and earlier in the year placed sixth at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

Butler (3.61 – Special Education) enjoyed a productive stint in the starting lineup in 2019-20, going 11-9 overall with a 6-3 record in duals and a 3-2 mark in MAC duals. His victories played a part in several key dual wins, including a 6-5 decision over Bloomsburg’s Christian Gannone in what turned out to be a narrow team victory, and a 6-1 decision over Buffalo’s Jordan Reyes in a match ultimately decided on a criteria tiebreaker.

Funck (3.50 – Management) was a key contributor in his second full year in Clarion, posting a 7-13 overall record and spending most of the year as the starter at 184 pounds. He got his first career MAC win in the team’s conference debut, beating George Mason’s Paul Pierce by 3-2 decision in the team’s first match at the renovated Tippin Gym. He also delivered a 6-5 decision over SIU-Edwardsville’s Ryan Yarnell to help Clarion to a dual win there.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.