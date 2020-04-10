Virginia “Ginny” Birtcil, 89, of Beech Grove, IN (Former resident of Clarion, PA) passed away on April 9, 2020 in Indiana.

Born May 14, 1930 in Sligo, PA. She was the daughter of the late George & Nettie (Myers) Johnson.

She worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant.

She was a 50+ year member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

Ginny is survived by her son, Robert Birtcil, Jr., and daughter, Deborah Young both of Indianapolis, IN, two grandchildren, Eddie Lewis & Christy Stephensen, and four greatgrandchildren, Damian, Zachary, Abby & Anna.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Jack Birtcil, sisters, Betty Wynkoop and Barbara Kuhns, granddaughter Hope Birtcil, grandson Bobby Birtcil, great-grandson Joshua Stephensen and daughter-in-law Terry Birtcil.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Arrangements are under the care of Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion, PA.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

