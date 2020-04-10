 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Visitation Suspension at State Prisons Extended Indefinitely

Friday, April 10, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

SCI Coal township HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced on Thursday, April 9, that he is extending the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities, or at such time as the Disaster Emergency proclaimed by Governor Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020, is terminated.

To offset the lack of visits for inmates, DOC officials implemented video visitation and are providing inmates with additional free phone calls and emails. The DOC is under a systemwide quarantine to protect inmates and staff.

“We are closely monitoring our entire system and individual facilities daily,” Wetzel said. “While we now have seven cases confined to one state prison, we continue our efforts to mitigate the virus’ impact on our system and protect our employees and inmates across the state,” Wetzel said.

Wetzel also commended all corrections employees who report for work daily.

“I almost tear up thinking about our staff coming to work every day and walking into these facilities when the easy path is to stay home. They truly are heroes,” he said.

Find the latest information on the DOC’s COVID-19 efforts here.


