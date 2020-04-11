Easter Bunny Delivers Good News in Knox

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Easter Bunny visited Knox Borough on Monday night and had some good news.

(PHOTO: Police Chief Bowen, Fire Chief Yeager, and helper Alysha Heeter)

Knox Police Chief Jason Bowen and Knox Fire Chief Matthew Yeager said that as a precaution, WHO (World Health Organization) has tested the Easter Bunny for Coronavirus.

It was announced that the Easter Bunny has been cleared and everything is on schedule for an Easter visit.

