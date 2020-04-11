A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 51. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 64. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 26 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

