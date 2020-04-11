 

BREAKING NEWS: Five New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Clarion County, State Total Surpasses 20,000

Saturday, April 11, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 11, 2020, 1,676 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, which includes five new cases in Clarion County, bringing the statewide total to 21,655. The death toll has reached 494.

Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 22 4 26 1
Butler 123 5 128 3
Clarion 10 5 15
Clearfield 8 1 9
Crawford 13 2 15
Elk 2 0 2
Forest 5 0 5
Indiana 26 14 40
Jefferson 1 0 1
McKean 1 1 2
Mercer 36 2 38
Venango 5 1 6
Warren 1 0 1

 

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases  Deaths 
Adams 44 1
Allegheny 836 19
Armstrong 26 1
Beaver 143 13
Bedford 5 1
Berks 930 19
Blair 10
Bradford 18
Bucks 1051 29
Butler 128 3
Cambria 13 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 98 3
Centre 69
Chester 532 15
Clarion 15
Clearfield 9
Clinton 7
Columbia 99 2
Crawford 15
Cumberland 105 3
Dauphin 213 3
Delaware 1510 39
Elk 2
Erie 39
Fayette 50 3
Forest 5
Franklin 59
Fulton 1
Greene 23
Huntingdon 10
Indiana 40
Jefferson 1
Juniata 38
Lackawanna 392 20
Lancaster 698 23
Lawrence 46 4
Lebanon 232 1
Lehigh 1620 16
Luzerne 1372 17
Lycoming 20
McKean 2
Mercer 38
Mifflin 10
Monroe 774 22
Montgomery 2053 60
Montour 29
Northampton 1039 23
Northumberland 31
Perry 16 1
Philadelphia 6022 130
Pike 208 6
Potter 4
Schuylkill 179 2
Snyder 16 1
Somerset 10
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 23 2
Tioga 12 1
Union 14
Venango 6
Warren 1
Washington 66
Wayne 57 1
Westmoreland 218 6
Wyoming 8
York 293 3

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 7%
25-49 41%
50-64 29%
65+ 21%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 29%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

 

 

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerismGovernor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approvalStatewide mitigation effortsPennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


