Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake for Two

Saturday, April 11, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This moist and sweet dessert is ideal for Easter for two!

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake for Two

Ingredients

4 teaspoons butter, melted, divided
4 teaspoons brown sugar
2 canned unsweetened pineapple slices
2 maraschino cherries
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
Dash ground nutmeg
3 tablespoons fat-free milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~Pour 1/2 teaspoon butter into each of two 10-oz. ramekins coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Top with a pineapple slice. Place a cherry in the center of each pineapple slice; set aside.
~In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg. Beat in the milk, vanilla, and remaining butter just until combined. Spoon over pineapple.

~Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for five minutes. Run a knife around edges of ramekins; invert onto dessert plates. Serve warm.


