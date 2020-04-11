Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake for Two

This moist and sweet dessert is ideal for Easter for two!

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake for Two

Ingredients

4 teaspoons butter, melted, divided

4 teaspoons brown sugar

2 canned unsweetened pineapple slices

2 maraschino cherries

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

Dash ground nutmeg

3 tablespoons fat-free milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~Pour 1/2 teaspoon butter into each of two 10-oz. ramekins coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Top with a pineapple slice. Place a cherry in the center of each pineapple slice; set aside.

~In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg. Beat in the milk, vanilla, and remaining butter just until combined. Spoon over pineapple.

~Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for five minutes. Run a knife around edges of ramekins; invert onto dessert plates. Serve warm.

