‘Feed The Front’ at DB’s Smokin’ BBQ

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – The family at DB’s Smokin’ BBQ-The Shack is paying it forward.

Doug Bauer, owner of The Shack, launched the Feed The Front campaign to show his appreciation by giving a free sandwich or dessert to anyone who is a hospital front line worker, doctor, or first responder.

The Feed The Front campaign will take place on Saturdays, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Anyone who is willing to donate can do so by stopping by The Shack Friday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., or by calling 814-319-1227 for more information.

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is located at 29645 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.