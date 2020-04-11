 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

‘Feed The Front’ at DB’s Smokin’ BBQ

Saturday, April 11, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

DB'sLUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – The family at DB’s Smokin’ BBQ-The Shack is paying it forward.

Doug Bauer, owner of The Shack, launched the Feed The Front campaign to show his appreciation by giving a free sandwich or dessert to anyone who is a hospital front line worker, doctor, or first responder.

The Feed The Front campaign will take place on Saturdays, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Anyone who is willing to donate can do so by stopping by The Shack Friday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., or by calling 814-319-1227 for more information.

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is located at 29645 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.


