Man Accused of Trespassing, Resisting Arrest in Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police arrested a man who reportedly resisted arrest after trespassing on a property in Rimersburg Borough on Wednesday night.

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Justin Bo Eastlick, of Hermitage.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to the area of a residence on Atchison Way, in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, for a report that Justin Eastlick was on his way there. Eastlick had been issued a “No Trespassing” letter stating he was not permitted on the property. Earlier in the evening, police had been notified that Eastlick was seen on the property.

At the scene, Officer Smith, of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, heard yelling toward the back of the residence, followed the noise, and saw Eastlick (who Officer Smith recognized from prior encounters) at the rear of the residence, according to the complaint.

While speaking with Eastlick, Officer Smith observed that he had bloodshot eyes and a molten complexion. Eastlick was then offered the opportunity to have someone pick him up, but he refused and said he was walking to a friend’s place, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, when told he wouldn’t be permitted to leave due to his intoxicated state, Eastlick reportedly continued to walk away. He was then advised several more times that he couldn’t walk away due to his condition. Officer Smith then called Chief Malnofsky for assistance.

The complaint states Eastlick was yelling, using obscene language, and threatening Officer Smith. Chief Malnofsky then arrived at the scene and again offered to call someone to give Eastlick a ride, but Eastlick continued to refuse. He was then taken into custody.

While being escorted to a police cruiser, Eastlick dropped to his knees and refused to walk. He also reportedly kicked the cruiser door, according to the complaint.

Eastlick was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, on the following charges:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, with Judge Miller presiding.

