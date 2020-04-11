Estadt Starts Clarion STRONG Program to Support Local Businesses

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – One Clarion businessman has come up with an idea to help support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media.www.propointmedia.com)

Dave Estadt, the owner of DE Sports, Inc, located on Main Street in Clarion, has decided to start selling t-shirts with the logos of local businesses on them along with the words “Clarion STRONG and Community Support Team” on the sleeve. Each shirt will sell for $20.00, and Estadt is giving $10.00 from the sale of each shirt back to the establishment featured on the shirt to help their employees.

“I want to see the community get through this,” Estadt said. “For the most part, this is difficult for everyone right now. It is difficult for my business, but it is difficult for all businesses. I want to give back to the community and help their employees.”

Estadt said that while he may make a little money from the selling of the t-shirts that isn’t the primary goal.

“I don’t want people to think I am doing it for myself,” Estadt said. “I am really doing it for the community. It is kind of an extension to what we already do with a lot of fundraising stores for booster clubs, company stores, those kinds of things, in our normal everyday business operation. I looked at it and asked how can I use this tool to help the community, and this is one of the things I came up with.”

According to Estadt, the idea wasn’t an original idea but something he saw others doing.

“One of the software companies I use for the backend of my business has an online store that I don’t use, but others do,” Estadt said. “They put something like this together, and I thought this is a great thing. There is one in Lowell (Massachusetts) that caught my eye, and there are a number of them across the country that are all trying to help their communities.”

Estadt said he started out concentrating on t-shirts for local restaurants and bars, but that has expanded quickly.

“I added some businesses (Friday) on top of the restaurants and bars,” Estadt said. “I had some requests from people who wanted their business included. That is all well and good. Everyone is in the same boat.”

According to Estadt, the reason he started with restaurants and bars is that many of their employees rely on tips, something that is harder to come by when there are no customers inside the establishments.

“When you look at the restaurants, many of their employees don’t even make minimum wage, they only make tips,” Estadt said. “How are they going to get money when no people are in the business and no tips are coming in even though they are working?”

Anyone interested in viewing or buying one of the t-shirts Estadt is making can check them out and purchase them online at https://clarionstrong.itemorder.com/sale. The first print run of the t-shirts will take place the week of April 20 and will continue each week after that until the crisis is over.

“The website will be open until we get through the Coronavirus,” Estadt said. “We are hoping to get as many businesses included as possible.”

Estadt said Clarion’s businesses are a huge part of the day-to-day life in the town.

“Clarion is a beautiful and resilient community,” Estadt said. “And, for the last 44 years, DE Sports has been a part of the Clarion community. We have worked with many of Clarion’s small businesses and restaurants, and we fully appreciate what they are going through at such a difficult time. Together, we are Clarion Strong.”

Any business who would like to be included in the Clarion STRONG Community Support program should contact Estadt at dave@desportsinc.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.