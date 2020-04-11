Pennsylvania Releases Rights and Resources Guide During COVID-19 Emergency

 

Saturday, April 11, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Shapiro-JC-Jan-2019HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Friday, April 10, released a new guide advising Pennsylvanians of their rights, protections, and supportive programs available to the over one million recently unemployed Pennsylvanians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.

“My office is working to protect the health, safety, and financial security of all Pennsylvanians during this public health and economic emergency,” Shapiro said. “With the intense amount of information and misinformation out there, we wanted to help individuals impacted by this crisis, know the facts, their rights, and what they are entitled to during these uncertain times.”

The rights and resources guide details benefits available to Pennsylvanians during the COVID-19 emergency, including:

  • Guaranteed access to utilities like heat, water, and electricity
  • Moratorium on evictions, foreclosures, and auto repossessions
  • Grace period for paying student loans
  • Grace period for paying home and auto loans
  • Waived payments from banks for late and overdraft fees
  • Expanded unemployment eligibility to gig workers, contract workers who use 1099 forms to pay, workers with previously inadequate employment history, and part-time workers
  • Increased unemployment benefits, roughly double the previously available
  • And up to 2 weeks paid-leave for individuals caring for a sick family member or child whose school has closed.

    • The guide is available to Pennsylvanians and contains information about who to contact for each of the benefits and protections it discusses.


