Knox Woman Escapes Injury as SUV Crashes into Utility Pole

Saturday, April 11, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-car-woodsFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman escaped injuries as her SUV traveled off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole off State Route 66 on Friday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:55 a.m. on Friday, April 10, on Route 66, just south of Double J Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 36-year-old Grace T. Minnick, of Knox, was traveling north on Route 66 and lost control of her 2008 Saturn Vue, traveled off the east side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole.

Minnick was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.


