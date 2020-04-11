THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery’s Easter Gift: $15 Coupon for Online Wine Sales
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is giving a $15.00 coupon for online wine sales on Saturday and Sunday as an Easter gift!
Order a minimum of six bottles and get a $15.00 off with this Coupon Code: Happy Easter
Deer Creek Winery makes ordering wine easy with their new online store!
Click here to visit their online store.
We are offering FREE SHIPPING on orders for 12 or more bottles!
This includes our newest wines: Starry Night (Dragon fruit and Aurora wine blend), Sweet DC Tea (Our raspberry iced tea wine), and Baby Bear Blue (Blueberry and Niagara wine blend), as well as some new batches of Whitetail Moscato, Midnight Berry, Angry Antler, and Black Berry Bling!
We truly appreciate your support during this time,
The Brooks family and the Deer Creek Team
For more information, call 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
