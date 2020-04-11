 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

State Police Respond to Assault at Lighthouse Island

Saturday, April 11, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-new-colorfulTIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to an assault that occurred in Tionesta Borough on Thursday evening.

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to Lighthouse Island in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, for the report of an assault that had already occurred involving a known 17-year-old female juvenile, of Tionesta, and a staff member of the Taylor Diversion School for Youth.

According to police, the female juvenile hit the staff member in the face.

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, police say.

The victim, a 23-year-old female, of Tionesta, suffered minor injuries as a result of this incident.

The investigation remains open.




