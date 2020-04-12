1,178 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in PA Bringing Total to Nearly 23,000; Death Toll Surpasses 500

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 12, 2020, 1,178 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. The death toll has reached 507.

There are 102,057 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 48 1 Allegheny 857 19 Armstrong 27 1 Beaver 145 13 Bedford 5 1 Berks 1035 20 Blair 10 Bradford 18 Bucks 1107 32 Butler 133 4 Cambria 13 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 102 3 Centre 70 Chester 562 17 Clarion 15 Clearfield 9 Clinton 8 Columbia 106 3 Crawford 15 Cumberland 110 3 Dauphin 229 4 Delaware 1594 39 Elk 2 Erie 39 Fayette 54 3 Forest 5 Franklin 64 Fulton 1 Greene 23 Huntingdon 10 Indiana 40 Jefferson 2 Juniata 38 Lackawanna 427 20 Lancaster 772 24 Lawrence 49 4 Lebanon 270 1 Lehigh 1684 18 Luzerne 1411 17 Lycoming 23 McKean 2 Mercer 40 Mifflin 12 Monroe 795 23 Montgomery 2164 63 Montour 29 Northampton 1082 23 Northumberland 37 Perry 16 1 Philadelphia 6352 128 Pike 212 6 Potter 4 Schuylkill 188 2 Snyder 20 1 Somerset 12 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 25 1 Tioga 13 1 Union 19 Venango 6 Warren 1 Washington 68 Wayne 63 1 Westmoreland 223 6 Wyoming 9 York 307 3

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 7% 25-49 41% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding





More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 11, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.· Statewide mitigation efforts.· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.