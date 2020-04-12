 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

1,178 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in PA Bringing Total to Nearly 23,000; Death Toll Surpasses 500

Sunday, April 12, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 12, 2020, 1,178 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. The death toll has reached 507.

There are 102,057 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

County Case Counts to Date

 

County Number of Cases  Deaths 
Adams 48 1
Allegheny 857 19
Armstrong 27 1
Beaver 145 13
Bedford 5 1
Berks 1035 20
Blair 10
Bradford 18
Bucks 1107 32
Butler 133 4
Cambria 13 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 102 3
Centre 70
Chester 562 17
Clarion 15
Clearfield 9
Clinton 8
Columbia 106 3
Crawford 15
Cumberland 110 3
Dauphin 229 4
Delaware 1594 39
Elk 2
Erie 39
Fayette 54 3
Forest 5
Franklin 64
Fulton 1
Greene 23
Huntingdon 10
Indiana 40
Jefferson 2
Juniata 38
Lackawanna 427 20
Lancaster 772 24
Lawrence 49 4
Lebanon 270 1
Lehigh 1684 18
Luzerne 1411 17
Lycoming 23
McKean 2
Mercer 40
Mifflin 12
Monroe 795 23
Montgomery 2164 63
Montour 29
Northampton 1082 23
Northumberland 37
Perry 16 1
Philadelphia 6352 128
Pike 212 6
Potter 4
Schuylkill 188 2
Snyder 20 1
Somerset 12
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 25 1
Tioga 13 1
Union 19
Venango 6
Warren 1
Washington 68
Wayne 63 1
Westmoreland 223 6
Wyoming 9
York 307 3

 

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 7%
25-49 41%
50-64 29%
65+ 21%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 29%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 11, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerismGovernor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approvalStatewide mitigation effortsPennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.