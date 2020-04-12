A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 52. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers. High near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 24 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

