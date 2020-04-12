All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Larry Fenstermaker

Larry Fenstermaker served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Larry J. Fenstermaker

Born: March 12, 1941

Died: February 10, 2020

Hometown: New Bethlehem, PA

Branch: United States Army

Larry was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was laid to rest in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Click here to view a full obituary.



