Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Macaroni Ham Salad

Make this hearty main dish salad with your leftover Easter ham!

Macaroni Ham Salad

Ingredients

4 cups cooked elbow macaroni

1 – 7 oz. block sharp cheddar cheese, diced

1 cup diced fully cooked ham

1 cup chopped dill pickles

3 hard-boiled large eggs, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Directions

~In a bowl, combine the first six ingredients.

~Combine mayonnaise and mustard; add to macaroni mixture and toss. Cover and chill until serving.

~Refrigerate leftovers.

