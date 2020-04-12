Hearing for Oil City Man Who Assaulted Ambulance Workers Continued

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who reportedly attacked two ambulance workers in Cranberry Township has been continued.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 66-year-old Richard A. Bills, of Oil City, scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, has been continued and is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

Bills faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury to Designated Individuals, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred late Saturday night at the intersection of State Route 257 and Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, Trooper Young, of the Franklin-based State Police, was dispatched to the above-referenced location to assist Community Ambulance Service with a patient who was reportedly being violent.

According to the complaint, a known female victim, an emergency responder, reported that Community Ambulance Service was dispatched to Eagle Rock Road in Oil City for a report of an unconscious male, later identified as Richard A. Bills. The victim said she was caring for Bills when he became enraged and punched her in the face, with a closed fist, several times. Bills also allegedly bit the victim on her left hand, kicked the victim on the right side of the face, and grabbed her hair, pulling out two chunks of hair.

The complaint notes the victim received medical attention for her injuries, and a clump of the victim’s hair was found in the back of the ambulance.

According to the complaint, a second victim, who was driving the ambulance when the alleged assault occurred, was also interviewed. The second victim stated she stopped the ambulance to assist the first victim because Bills would not let go of the first victim’s hair. The second victim also reported that while helping the first victim, Bills bit her right wrist.

The complaint states Trooper Young observed red marks on the second victim’s left wrist.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.