Say What?!: New Jersey Woman Gets Guinness Record for Doing 5,332 Burpees

NEW JERSEY – A New Jersey woman is a Guinness World Record holder after the record-keeping organization reviewed footage of her performing burpees for 12 consecutive hours.

Gena Laielli said she received an email from Guinness confirming she is now the holder of the world record for most burpees in a 12-hour period, 5,332.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.