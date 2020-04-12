Leap of Faith Gymnastics & The Performing Arts Academy With Darin Adapt into Virtual World

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Many area businesses are adjusting on the fly to the shutdown brought on by COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).

(PHOTO: While Leap of Faith Gymnastics Gym sits empty at this time, its students are busy honing their craft with virtual, online instruction.)

Two regional businesses are finding ways to interact while not being physically present are Leap of Faith Gymnastics in Clarion and The Performing Arts Academy with Darin in Oil City.

Both organizations have taken to online instruction to help their students.

“When we first decided to suspend classes during the Coronavirus outbreak, we were concerned for our students,” Bailey Lewis, of Leap of Faith Gymnastics, said.

“We immediately started to design a plan to keep everyone feeling connected and fit while we are out of the gym without proper equipment.”

In a Facebook message, a representative for The Performing Arts Academy with Darin said, “This is a very trying time for its dancers, parents, staff, and the studio itself.”

“We are trying through Facebook to keep our families aware of lunches available, if needed, and activities to keep busy, too,” the representative said. “We love our students and want them to have a positive experience through all of this.”

The Performing Arts Academy’s Mr. Darin (Darin Paden) is positing either a Facebook live actual class or a record stretch or body positioning class, according to the representative.

“Our instructors were also in the process of putting together all choreography on video for us to email out to our students, so they can still work on their dances from home.”

According to Lewis, when the state competition, as well as the remainder of Leap of Faith’s season, was canceled, they were devastated but knew feeling sorry for themselves wasn’t the way to go.

“Moving forward, we decided there was no reason to feel sorry for ourselves,” Lewis said. “We are all in the same boat as every other gym out there. We are always to lead by example. So, it was now our time to stay focused and determined and to move on to bigger and better skills with eyes on next year’s competition season.”

With that in mind, Leap of Faith began to develop a “Virtual Daily Class Plan” for all of the students in the gym.

“We have constructed three different plans designed for each class, including Preschool, Recreational Gymnasts, + Ninjas and Team,” Lewis said. “Parents were asked to take photos and/or videos and post in each of our chat groups to show what they were doing. In response, screenshots are taken and reposted with notes, lines drawn, and further instruction. The team girls have even started to post their Snap and Instagram stories of their workouts and some how-to videos of skills. They are very proud of themselves in a whole new light, maybe even inspiring other students to try new things and to stay active.”

Lewis said Leap of Faith has expectations for its students to stay on their game and present themselves at their best, especially the team members.

“The students and parents know and respect this,” Lewis said.

While Leap of Faith expects everyone to do workouts, it also realizes that they need to keep things as normal as possible for the students.

“We also include fun games,” Lewis said. “Students crave normalcy, especially in such difficult times that we are living in right now. So, for example, we introduced them to a GK leotard coloring competition where they get to create their own Leotards and submit their drawings to GK. We’ve also had a choreography competition for the girls to teach one of their parents or siblings 15 to 30 seconds of one of their routines and then send us back a video. Coach Melissa has also been helpful in presenting various challenges including a plank challenge and a handstand challenge in which she will reward ice cream to the one who can hold their handstand the longest. When the weather gets warmer, we are going have the students take their workout outside to get some fresh air.”

Leap of Faith has also extended invites to other virtual classes, as well as including yoga from its dance camp instructor in Pittsburgh and other live videos students can participate in, including some with Miss Val & Katelyn Ohashi formerly the UCLA Gymnastics Team, high-level and Olympic coaches, and other professional gymnastics strength trainers.”

“We can also always count on our parents in helping to think outside of the box,” Lewis said. “We’ve seen a couple parent/gymnast duos create their own beam using a log outside, one took her daughter to the track to run a couple of miles along with her aunt who does weight lifting and has included that into her workouts…We’ve even seen normal living rooms being converted into mini gyms complete with mats, actual beams and makeshift beams, and at home single bars.”

Lewis said that during this time of quarantine, Leap of Faith has grown closer to its gym families through virtual interactions and having fun in ways they normally would not do on a daily basis.

“Although it’s obviously not the same as being ‘in’ the gym with the proper equipment, we are making the best of it,” Lewis said. “However, we do get their fair share of comments from both the students and parents on how they miss being together in the gym. One of the sweetest compliments we’ve received has been, ‘Thank you for doing what you can to keep them going and to not get behind. We will miss it, too. My daughter is always in a better mood after she comes to class.’”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.