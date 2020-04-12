WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Watch Issued for Area

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A High Wind Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following urgent weather message at 10:01 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020:

High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

1001 PM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

COUNTIES:

Garrett-Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette-Fayette Ridges-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Mountain Lake Park, Oakland MD, Grantsville, New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Malvern, East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cadiz, Steubenville, Zanesville, Cambridge, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Caldwell, Woodsfield, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Ligonier, Donegal, Uniontown, Champion, Ohiopyle, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling,

Moundsville, New Martinsville, Fairmont, Morgantown, Coopers Rock, Kingwood, Bruceton Mills, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Parsons, Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley

1001 PM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

…HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio, western Maryland and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Convection may be ongoing during a portion of the watch and further briefly enhance surface wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Showers and thunderstorms will also spread over the region early on Monday with potential for a few storms to generate damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is possible.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions according to Standard Operating Procedures.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.