 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

James W. Taylor

Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 05:04 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

taylor obitJames W. Taylor, 51, of Mayport (North Freedom), died Friday April 3, 2020 at his residence following a sudden illness.

Born in New castle, Pa. on April 21, 1968, he was the son of the late James W. and Jo Ann (Myer) Taylor.

Jim worked as a maintenance technician for N R G Energy.

He is survived by a sister, Jill Hetrick and her husband, Doug, of New Bethlehem, a niece, Jordan Hetrick and family, of New Bethlehem, two nephews, Wyatt Hetrick and family, of Mayport and Samuel Hetrick of New Bethlehem.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.