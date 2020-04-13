James W. Taylor, 51, of Mayport (North Freedom), died Friday April 3, 2020 at his residence following a sudden illness.

Born in New castle, Pa. on April 21, 1968, he was the son of the late James W. and Jo Ann (Myer) Taylor.

Jim worked as a maintenance technician for N R G Energy.

He is survived by a sister, Jill Hetrick and her husband, Doug, of New Bethlehem, a niece, Jordan Hetrick and family, of New Bethlehem, two nephews, Wyatt Hetrick and family, of Mayport and Samuel Hetrick of New Bethlehem.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

