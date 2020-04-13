A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

TodayShowers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 1pm, then scattered showers after 1pm. High near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

TuesdayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday NightA slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

WednesdayA slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday NightA chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

ThursdayA chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday NightA chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

FridayA chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SundayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.