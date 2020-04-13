Bernard Eugene “Gene” Stewart, 71, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born in Franklin on March 22, 1949, Gene was the son of the late Mant Sterling and Mary Burke Stewart.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and a US Marine Corps Veteran.

Prior to his retirement, Gene worked at Perdue in the Processing Department.

He is survived by his daughter, Renee Lynn Stewart; his 2 brothers, Lloyd Stewart and his wife, Barb, of Cooperstown, and Phillip Stewart and his wife, Gail, of Franklin; his 2 sisters, Effa Ellajean Forsell and Nora Cheers, both of Franklin; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Stewart.

In addition to his parents, Gene was proceeded in death by his son, Bernard Eugene Stewart, Jr.; his 4 brothers, Feril, Lee, Ben and Bob Stewart; and his 2 sisters, Dorothy McCool and Annie Teal.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services for Gene will be private.

For those unable to attend, we ask that your thoughts and prayers be with Gene’s family during this time.

To send cards, flowers or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

