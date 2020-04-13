Bernice Aldine Boddorf, 76, of North Freedom, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on September 23, 1943 in Eddyville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Bernice E. (Houser) Doverspike.

She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1961.

On March 10, 1962, she married Charles E. Boddorf in Eddyville; he preceded her in death on 2018.

Bernice spent her life caring for her family as a homemaker and working on the family farm. She was a member of the Living Word International Church. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Mark) Rodgers of Akron, Ohio, Tammy (Richard) Powell of North Freedom, PA and Terri (Scott) Bowser of New Bethlehem, PA; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.

A private funeral service will be held with Pastor David Shay.

Interment will take place at the North Freedom cemetery.

