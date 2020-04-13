Betty J. Snyder, 98, of Butler and formerly of Oil City, PA., died on Monday, April 13, at Sunnyview Rehab and Nursing in Butler after an extended illness.

Born Nov. 11, 1921 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Ira M. & Bernice A. Mealy Fasenmyer

Betty was a 1939 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married to Robert Herron and he preceded her in death in 1951.

She later married Samuel P. Snyder on June 25, 1953 and he preceded her in death on July 22, 1979.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper for JCPenney’s downtown Oil City and later at the Cranberry Mall.

Mrs. Snyder was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, where she was also a member of the Rosary Society.

She was also a member of the Gallivanters, and the 500 club.

Betty was an avid card player, who also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and her dogs.

She is survived by one daughter Deborah Haley & her husband Terry of Butler, a son-in-law George Spain of Newton Falls, OH, four grandchildren Julie Ramirez & her husband Florenzio of Virginia Beach, VA, Sherry Buehne & her husband Douglas of Chesapeake, VA, Kelly Silber& her husband Benjamin of Cache, OK, and Christopher T. Haley of Temple, TX, several great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter Marjorie J. Spain in Aug. 2001, a son William E. Herron in Feb. 2009, a brother Donald Fasenmyer, and a sister Shirley Bickel.

Private viewing and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family due to the restrictions on funerals, currently.

Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

