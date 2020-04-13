THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Asher
Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Asher.
Asher is a young male Australian Shepherd mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.
It is preferred that Asher’s new home be one without children.
For more information on Asher, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union.
