Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Ham & Cheese Casserole

Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Leftover ham? Make this delicious hearty pasta dish!

Creamy Ham & Cheese Casserole

Ingredients

8 oz. uncooked wide egg noodles
1 – 10-3/4 oz. can condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 – 8 oz. carton spreadable cream cheese
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons 2% milk
1/2 teaspoon garlic-herb seasoning blend
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups cubed fully cooked ham
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Cook noodles according to package directions. Meanwhile, combine soup, cream cheese, milk, and seasonings; add ham. Drain noodles. Add to ham mixture and mix well.

~Transfer to a 13×9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 20 to 25 minutes.

~Makes six servings.


