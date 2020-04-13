Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Ham & Cheese Casserole

Leftover ham? Make this delicious hearty pasta dish!

Creamy Ham & Cheese Casserole

Ingredients

8 oz. uncooked wide egg noodles

1 – 10-3/4 oz. can condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 – 8 oz. carton spreadable cream cheese

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons 2% milk

1/2 teaspoon garlic-herb seasoning blend

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups cubed fully cooked ham

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Cook noodles according to package directions. Meanwhile, combine soup, cream cheese, milk, and seasonings; add ham. Drain noodles. Add to ham mixture and mix well.

~Transfer to a 13×9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 20 to 25 minutes.

~Makes six servings.

